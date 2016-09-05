Police search for missing boy

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager believed to be in Preston.

Harley Lishman, 15, lives in Hull but is thought to have recently travelled to Lancashire.

He has been missing since Tuesday, August 30 and it is believed he was in the Avenham Park area of Preston on the evening of Sunday, September 4.

Police say he has strong links to the town so is likely to still be in the area and he is described as white, 6ft 1ins, of a slim build with dark brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160902-0748.