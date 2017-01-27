Police probe after man ‘snatched from street by gang’ in Preston

Detectives are investigating the kidnap of a man in Preston.

At about 8pm on Wednesday the 36-year-old victim was taken from outside his address in the Frenchwood area of Preston, Lancashire Police reported.

He was bundled into a car by a group of men and taken to an unknown location.

He was held overnight and released the following morning in the Hoghton area. A silver Lexus saloon vehicle is believed to be involved in the incident.

Officers have launched an investigation and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Jane Webb, of Preston Police, said: “This was a horrendous ordeal for the victim who thankfully only suffered some minor injuries.

“Our investigations are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Malvern Avenue area of Preston on Wednesday night, or in The Viaduct Road area of Hoghton on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1289 of January 25 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online atcrimestoppers.org.