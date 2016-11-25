PNE faithful vote to oust Blackpool-esque tangerine from Deepdale

Hundreds of Preston North End fans have voted to outlaw the tangerine from Deepdale stadium.

Since 888sport took over as lead sponsor of the club in July, fans have expressed their outrage at its Blackpool-esque coloured advertising around the ground.

And due to the fierce rivalry with the League Two club 15 miles down the road, the betting company reached out to the Preston faithful and offered to ban the tan and change to the city’s traditional colours, white and black.

All fans were asked to do was to muster 1,000 votes in an online poll on the club’s website - something they managed within an hour.

More than 2,500 fans chose to ditch the orange coloured hoardings with 594 wanting the advertising to stay.

And the company will be true to its word and says it will take the tangerine advertising down on Saturday, December 3.

The new black and white hoardings will be unveiled by former North End striker Neil Mellor on December 6 or 7 ahead of Preston’s home match against Blackburn on December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Head of commercial at Preston North End, Olivia Hanvey, said: “It’s fantastic that 888sport have taken on board the feedback from supporters and have decided to change their branding at Deepdale. The relationship between the club and the fans is important to us and the sponsors have recognised that and put that fans first once again which is brilliant.”

Itai Pazner, senior vice president and head of business to customer relations at 888 Holdings said: “Firstly, a huge thank you to the Deepdale faithful for taking the time to vote. We received over 1000 votes in less than an hour for the 888sport ‘tangerine’ to be ousted from the ground.

“As lead sponsor of Preston North End, we want to ensure we are always putting the fans first, so as a result, we will be stay true to our word and remove all 888sport tangerine branding from Deepdale ahead of the Blackburn Rovers game on Saturday, December 10. We hope the new colours spur on the fans and team towards the playoff positions, starting with a win tomorrow against Burton.”