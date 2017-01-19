Plans unveiled for city bedroom boost

A luxury apartment hotel is being developed in Preston City Centre.

A company called Walker & Williams has published six Tweets this month about their development at 10 Theatre Street, but remained tight-lipped about details when contacted by the Post.

One Tweet said: “10 Theatre Street will be transformed to first class hotel apartments #hotel #walkerwilliams #luxuryhotelapartments”

Another showed work being carried out ahead of a “grand opening” in March, and another nodded to a modern boutique hotel style being used as inspiration by developers.

Elsewhere, just a stones-throw away in and around Winckley Square, two other developers have tabled plans to transform office buildings into apartments.

Guy Ladson of Cheshire-based Ladson NW Limited, is seeking a change of use application for Winkley House at 15 Cross Street.

If passed, it wouldturn office space into 76 homes, with a mix of studios, one bedrooms and two bedrooms.

It is understood that developer is in the process of buying three other properties put up for sale by Lancashire County Council - Winckley House and Guild House, which overlook the square, along with 58-60 Guild Hall Street.

It is believed all three will be converted into apartments if permission is granted.

Eastside Property Ltd based in Salisbury, Wiltshire, has also submitted an application to Preston Council to change Lancashire House, 24, Winckley Square, from offices to 29 apartments.

Previous permission for 35 residential units including roof extensions at the site had been granted, but was never implemented and lapsed.

The current plans would involve all three floors of the building, which is not listed, but is within a conservation area.

There would be no parking provision on site for the aparments, but Eastside Property do not consider this a problem.

A planning statement issued on behalf of the company states: “Residential uses compared to B1A office use would not increase vehicle trips to and from the site and indeed they would probably reduce.”