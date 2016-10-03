Officer hurt after car flips during motorway chase

A police officer has been seriously injured after their BMW flipped during a motorway car chase.

The police car – an X5 SUV - had been involved in the pursuit of a silver Vauxhall Vectra on the M61 southbound near to Rivington Services after it was believed to have been involved in a road collision on Alfred Street in Blackpool at around 4.50pm where a Bentley car was damaged but no one was hurt.

As the officer tried to complete a manoeuvre to get the Vectra to stop, the X5 has collided with the central reservation and overturned, a statement said.

Police say the officer is still to be assessed but his injuries aren’t thought to be life threatening.

The Vectra, with the registration ML07 EBF, made off from the scene and is being sought by the police and is thought to have three men on board.

Police ask that anyone who sees the car call them immediately on 101.

Police are also advising motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays whilst an investigation takes place.