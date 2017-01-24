Nurse appeals for help in finding locket containing big brother's ashes

A student nurse has issued a heartbreaking appeal to find a locket that contained her big brother's ashes.

Suzanne Marsden, 35, from Walton-Le-Dale lost her precious locket in Preston city centre around the Friargate, Town Hall and Glover's Court area on Friday, 20 January.

Devastated Suzanne retraced her steps but was unable to find her locket.

Suzanne says: "The locket has huge sentimental value to me as it contains my big brother's ashes who passed away suddenly two years ago.

"We were very close and I am absolutely devastated to lose this.

"My big brother was my world and I miss him every day.

"To not have this piece of him with me feels like losing him totally."

Anybody with information can contact the Lancashire Post via our Facebook page or email lep.newsdesk@lep.co.uk.