‘My dream job’ - Teen spends a day working on Blue Peter

A MEDIA student said working behind the scenes on one of her favourites children’s television shows was “one of the best days of my life”.

Cardinal Newman College student Charlotte Bower was given a backstage VIP tour of iconic CBBC show Blue Peter and even helped edit some of the scenes.

Charlotte Bower, 16, from Chorley got the chance to work on the set of CCBC show Blue Peter.

The 16-year-old took on the role of co-director and her day included meeting with all the team and presenters, choosing props and artwork for the badgewall and operating the studio cameras, before selecting which video montages made the final cut to appear in the show.

Charlotte, from Chorley, said: “I was over the moon when I found out I had been chosen because there were so many people who wanted to go.

“The takeover at Blue Peter was simply phenomenal. The crew and presenters were all so friendly and informative, they gave me an amazing tour of the BBC buildings and I had backstage access to the Blue Peter set, where I was given my own script and made to fit in.”

Charlotte was taken to the BBC studios at Media City in Salford Quays as part of the national Takeover Challenge, organised by the Children’s Commissioner.

Takeover is a large scale engagement project which sees organisations across England opening their doors to children and young people to take over adult roles, putting them in decision-making positions and encouraging organisations and businesses to hear their views.

Charlotte is supported by Barnardo’s and is an active member of Barnardo’s Participation service in Lancashire, where she and other young people are given the opportunity to influence decision-making and bring about change.

“I loved every single minute of it,” she said. “Especially operating the cameras and watching the show unfold live.

“I’d like to say a huge thanks to the BBC, in particular to the editor Ewan and all of the team at Blue Peter, as well as the Children’s Commissioner and Barnardo’s for giving me this opportunity.

“Not only was this a once in a lifetime experience, but it will also be hugely beneficial to me in my studies.”