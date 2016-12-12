MP opens new train station bike hub

Cyclists can now ride to get their train with ease thanks to the opening of a new bike hub.

Virgin Trains officially opened its new Bike Hub at Preston station yesterday, giving cyclists a safe and secure place to store their bikes.

It offers space for up to 200 bikes - making it the largest on the West Coast Mainline.

It also features a specialist cycling shop, managed by a family-run business, Leisure Lakes Bikes, who are based in Preston. The shop offers bike maintenance services, bike hire and access to a wide range of cycling products including bikes, clothing, parts and accessories.

Jimmy Khan, head of sport and leisure at Preston City Council and Chairman of Preston Cycling Forum, said: “Preston City Council welcomes this exciting opportunity for cyclists, which will provide them with the comfort that their bikes will be kept safe and, if required, maintenance for them too.”