MISSING: Preston man may be in Blackpool

Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Preston.

Craig Cairns, 33, was last seen in Preston on March 20, say police.

Officers believe he may now be in Blackpool or the Waterfoot area of Lancashire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are appealing for your assistance to help us locate missing person Craig Cairns, 33, from Preston.

"Craig, if you see this appeal, please present to an officer or attend the nearest police station so we can check you're safe and well.

"If anyone has any information, please call 101 and quote incident reference number LC-20170327-1198."