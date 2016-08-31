Missing man found dead

A body found in Preston Docks has been identified as that of missing man Martyn Cunliffe.

Police had been searching for the 26-year-old since he went missing from his home in Walton Parade, Preston on August 22.

Officers were contacted at around 11.40am on Saturday following reports a body had been found in Preston Docks close to Navigation Way in Ashton in Ribble.

One bystander, who asked not to be named, said they had also seen a white bike pulled from the water. Mr Cunliffe was last seen riding a distinctive white bicycle.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.