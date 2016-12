There was to be no third crown for Preston’s Miss World contestant as she missed out on the final 20 last night in Washington DC.

Elizabeth Grant, from Ribbleton, represented the country at the biggest beauty contest on the planet, having already won the title of Miss Preston and Miss England.

The 20-year-old said: “I am extremely proud of everything the ladies in the competition have accomplished.”

The competition was eventually won by Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle.