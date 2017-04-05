Man to appear in court over crash in which two girls died

A man has been summonsed to appear at court over a crash in which two girls died.

Mohmed Salma Patel, 35, from Blackburn, will appear at court accused of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a double fatal collision on the A59 Brockholes Brow at Preston.

The court date and location have yet to be confirmed.

The collision happened at about 6.40pm on Wednesday April 20 last year on Brockholes Brow, when a group of girls crossing the road was struck by a BMW travelling towards the city centre.

Rachel Murphy, 23, and Shelby Maher, 17, both from Preston died as a result of the collision.

A 15-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital.