Man rescued from burning bedroom in Preston

A man was rescued from his burning bedroom in Preston in the early hours of this morning, say fire services.

An emergency call reporting a blaze at a house on Nevett Street just off New Hall Lane was received by firefighters at around 3.45am on June 5.

Crews from Preston arrived to find two occupants of the house waiting outside on the driveway who reported that a man was still inside the property.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus made their way into a smoke filled bedroom and rescued a semi-conscious man by half-carrying him down the stairs.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We responded to reports of a house fire in Preston this morning. A lady and her son together with their dog were all waiting on the driveway of the property and reported that a man was still inside.

"Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus discovered a semi-conscious male who was trapped inside the bedroom by furniture.

"The man was half carried and half staggered out of the property where he then collapsed onto the driveway.

"He was given first aid by firefighters and transported to hospital by paramedics.

"Fortunately the occupants of this house had a fully functioning smoke alarm which helped alert them to the danger."

The bedroom has been seriously damaged by the blaze, say fire officers.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.