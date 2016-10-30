Man missing after M6 crash

Police have issued an appeal for a man missing after being involved in a crash on the M6.

Wesley Thomasson, 26, is believed to have been involved in a collision where an Audi S4 crashed into a field off Junction 33 of the M6 motorway in the early hours of Friday morning.

The car had earlier been seen by police travelling northbound on the motorway at approximately 120mph but made off from officers who had started to follow the vehicle.

The car was then discovered on its roof in a field but with no occupants inside.

Police are now concerned for the welfare of Mr Thomasson, from Bolton, who is believed to have been driving the vehicle and who could have been injured in the collision.

Inspector Lukmaan Mulla, of Lancaster Police, said: “Our primary concern is for Wesley’s wellbeing and I would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal directly to Wesley himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is okay.

“I would stress that while we would wish to speak to him about what has gone on our priority is to establish his whereabouts and make sure he is alright.”

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

BREAKING: Search for driver after drugs found following M6 police chase