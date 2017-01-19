Man charged after Preston woman’s body found at house in Bolton

A man has been charged after the body of a Preston grandmother was found at an address in Bolton.

Andrew Reade, 43, of Toronto Street, Bolton, has been charged with preventing the burial of a body and perverting the course of justice.

He remains in police custody and is due to appear at Bolton Magistrates Court this morning.

On Monday, officers investigating the disappearance of Victoria Cherry, 44, of Fulwood, Lancashire, who had not been seen since October 2015, searched a property on Toronto Street, Bolton.

Following the search, a 43-year-old man was arrested and after further enquiries, officers found a body at the address.