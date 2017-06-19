Man arrested at Preston address in connection with Wigan teen's murder

A man has been arrested at an address in Preston on suspicion of murder following the death of teenager Ellen Higginbottom in Wigan, say police.

Officers say that the 51-year-old's address is currently being searched and there is a large police presence in the area.

A 47-year-old man who was arrested earlier is still in police custody and continues to be questioned.

Police were called by Ellen's concerned family after the Winstanley College student failed to return home on Friday and a large search was launched.

The hunt for her concentrated on the Orrell Water Park after friends said that was where she had last been.

Ellen's body was found on the edge of a field at the popular beauty spot at around 2.30am on Saturday.

The cause of her death was multiple wounds to the neck.

Detective Superintendent Howard Millington form GMP’s Major Incident Team said: “It is unimaginable what Ellen’s family and friends must be going through right now, and my thoughts continue to be with them throughout all of this.

“Last night we made a second arrest after our investigation identified an address in Preston.

"Today we will search the address and whilst the man is in custody for questioning.

“I wish to again thank the public for their help in this investigation. Their support and the information we have been given has been vital in this investigation.

“Whilst we have now made two arrests, our investigation continues as we piece together the puzzle to find out what exactly happened to Ellen on Friday, and give her family the answers they deserve.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 9908, alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

