Major retailer to move into old My Local site

A major retailer has revealed it will be moving into the old My Local premises on Blackpool Road in Ashton-on-Ribble.

Wynsors World of Shoes have said that they plan to relocate their existing store on Corporation Street to the new shop with an expected opening date of May 4.

The old store is expected to close on April 30.

A spokesman for the shoe shop said that they had opted for the new store as it was a better location and they would be able to provide free parking for customers.

Lee Gomersall, spokesman for Wynsors said: "Our current shop on Corporation Street has come to the end of its lease and will cease trading on Sunday April 30.

"However, we are very pleased to have found a new site on Blackpool Road which will open on Thursday May 4.

"There will be extra free parking for our customers and we hope to serve our Preston customers with fantastic footwear for many years to come."

A Morrisons Local shop opened at the site in December 2013 and closed after My Local went into administration in June 2016.

The Blackpool Road site was also previously home to a car dealership.

Wynsors describe themselves as a leading UK footwear retailer who specialise in providing footwear for all the family.