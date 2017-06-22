Let them eat Extreme Cake

An ‘extreme cake’ is set to take centre stage at a special birthday party on Saturday.

To mark her upcoming 50th in November, Rachel Mallett has decided to throw a party in aid of Cancer Help (Preston), where she has volunteered as trustee and treasurer for the past seven years.

Picture of 'extreme cake' for Cancer Help Preston by Suzanne Thorp of The Frostery

Now Channel Four are set to be on the guest list, as they look to capture the celebration as part of the hit Extreme Cake Makers series.

Rachel (pictured), a business consultant from Fulwood, said: “I’m a winter baby and thought it would be nice to celebrate this one in the summer instead.

“I thought it would be a nice way of celebrating and also raising money for Cancer Help. I think people are bored of doing the same things, so this a bit different and hopefully they will feel it’s value for money.”

Rachel has pulled in favours from family as well as clients for the event at Vine House in Cromwell Road, Ribbleton. One of her clients is Suzanne Thorp of The Frostery in Uppermill near Oldham, who is known for her detailed cake designs andstarred on the first series of Extreme Cake Makers.

Now, with filming underway for a second series, Suzanne has been approached to appear again. Producers have confirmed they will be filmin the set-up, the delivery and eating of the cake.

Made from four tiers of Victoria sponge, the cake will be based on the theme a A Midsummer Night’s Dream. It will feature a fairy on top, flowers and the donkey character Bottom.

On top of the £12 ticket fee for the party, Rachel hopes to raise more money by auctioning off a tier and running a sponsored ‘guess the grams of butter used’. There will also be a picnic, stalls, a raffle, and entertainment by Michael Quigley.