Kenny warms the heartS of Lancashire as readers pile praise on the community champion

A community champion single-handedly tackling flytipping near his home has warmed the hearts of LEP readers.

Praise flooded in for the plucky grandad Kenny Deverson after the story detailing his good deeds - including cleaning and revamping the alley behind his house, and planning to plant shrubs and create a children’s play area.

The acts of kindness have pulled on the heartstrings of Lancashire residents , with dozens taking to Facebook to gush over the proud Prestonian.

Nickie Swarbrick said: “He needs a medal well done, years ago you wouldn’t find one piece of rubbish in no alleys it was kept clean by everyone who lived there. Now people don’t care at all it’s disgusting how people just throw rubbish out like that.”

And John Cookson encouraged more people to act like Kenny.

He said: “If we all did a tenth of this outstanding man’s good deeds what would we have? For some, nothing to moan about. For others plenty to moan about. For all of us - a street/village/town/country shining like a new pin and moral pride.”

Photo Neil Cross Kenny Deverson got so sick of fly-tipping and rats in the alley behind his house, in Ribbleton, he's taken matters into his own hands and sorted it himself Kenny with rubbish in a nearby alley

The grandad to seven gives up his one day off a week to clearing the neglected alley behind his home between Waverley Road and Dymock Road.

After 25 years in the area, Kenny is now looking for donations of tools so he can improve more of the area.

And Brigid Deane offered her services, saying: “Good on him we live in the gateway of Preston and it’s a disgrace. If more did this maybe we could live in an area that was full of pride instead of filth. I would be more then willing to help.”