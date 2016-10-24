Keira looking forward to festive season after all but conquering head-to-toe eczema

Christmas will be a little different this year for six-year-old Keira after having the last three years spoilt by head-to-toe eczema.

After being diagnosed with severe atopic eczema three years ago, the Lostock Hall youngster has had to wear full body bandages 24 hours a day.

Michelle Alder's daughter Keira, 6, (Right) has severe atopic eczema, which means she has to wear full-body bandages 24 hours a day.

Cream must be applied to the skin five times day and Keira even lost some of her hair because of the itching in November last year.

But thanks to an immune depressant and winning a state-of-the-art Hotpoint washing machine, mum Michelle says her daughter can finally look forward to the festive season.

“Last year she wasn’t well enough to play with any of her toys because she’d just come out of hospital,” said the 34-year-old, who lives on Sephton Street with Keira’s twin sister Lexi.

“But we’re looking forward to Christmas this year just to see her face light up and for her be able to play with all her cousins.”

As well as the long-term chronic condition, Keira also suffers from hormone deficiency and an underactive thyroid but the depressant and softer, cleaner clothes from the new washing machine have helped improved her condition over the past 12 months.

Michelle said: “The last three years has been very tough. Keira has to wear bandages because the cream would seep through onto her clothes.

“Cream has to be applied all day and her school (St Mary and St Benedict’s RC Primary School) is brilliant with helping her.

“It got so bad that she scratched all the hair from the front of her head and she would often get angry and irritated by it at night and not be able to sleep.”

But with the worst of it behind her, Keira and her family are looking forward to a different sort of Christmas this year.

“We always go to my dad’s and all of the family will be there. I remember last year, Keira played for a couple of minutes then had to lie down because she was tired.

“But this year, she’ll be able to play with everyone and her toys and we can’t wait to see her smiling and being able to join in with everyone else.”

Michelle Alder daughter Lexi and Keira, 6, who has severe atopic eczema, which means she has to wear full-body bandages 24 hours a day.

Michelle Alder's daughter Keira, 6, has severe atopic eczema, which means she has to wear full-body bandages 24 hours a day. Pictured are Keira (left) and twin sister Lexi.

Michelle Alder's daughter Keira, 6, has severe atopic eczema, which means she has to wear full-body bandages 24 hours a day. Pictured are Michelle with daughters Keira (left) and twin sister Lexi.