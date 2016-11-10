James Bond director given license to thrill at University event

A five-time James Bond film director was given a license to thrill a packed audience at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) as he officially opened the annual Great Northern Creative Festival.

His name, Glen...John Glen and he worked on a total of eight James Bond films, directing all made in the 80s including For Your Eyes Only and Octopussy.

He also worked with legendary Bonds, Roger Moore and Timothy Dalton.

Leaving the audience shaken, not stirred, Mr Glen shared stories from his long and successful career on the first day of the annual media festival, which showcases creative student talent in media, film, photography, journalism and performance.

“I think my favourite of the eight James Bond films I was involved with either as editor, second unit director and director of five is Octopussy, mainly because of its content involving trains, animals and a circus which afforded many opportunities for humour,” he said. “James Bond in disguise as a clown is a good example and a nod to the Keystone Cops with the car on the railway track.

“Probably my most accomplished film was Licence to Kill, which was shot mainly in Mexico with all its accompanying problems. It is good to have the opportunity to pass on some of my experience to the budding directors of the future at UCLan.”

L-R UCLan screenwriting course leader Bill McCoid, Great Northern Creative Festival co-ordinator Alan Keegan, James Bond director John Glen and Executive Dean of the College of Culture and the Creative Industries Dr Andrew Ireland.

The audience with the 84-year-old London-born director, followed by a signing session of his latest book ‘For My Eyes Only’, is one of nearly 100 events taking place as part of the Great Northern Creative Festival at UCLan running until this Saturday.

It will feature performances, exhibitions, guest speaker events and film screenings from UCLan students, graduates and other artists from the region.

Great Northern Creative Festival co-ordinator Alan Keegan said: “The Festival has evolved from a commitment to promote and showcase the creative talent that has been developed at UCLan to also introduce to the world the fantastic students and professionals that we have working at the University and to open our doors to the City of Preston, to the North and the world beyond.

“It has attracted leading national and international talent and we are pleased to offer staff, students and guests the opportunity to share a stimulating experience of creative talent which can be viewed, evaluated and enjoyed by everyone.”

The week-long programme of events is free and for more information follow @JAMUCLAN on Twitter.

