Jam’s art sale aims to raise a smile in refugee camps

Wacky artist Jam Imani Rad is selling off some of his work to help the children of war-torn Aleppo.

The 67-year-old has been in hot water over his creations, having not gained permission from landlord Community Gateway Association to cover his flat in Harrington Street, Preston, in mosaics, neon lights and ceramic plates. He also landscaped communal gardens without permission.

Now, facing eviction over his behaviour, Jam is keen to move some of his work and wants to help some of the world’s most needy at the same time.

He aims to put two pieces of orginal work for sale on auction site eBay, along with his copy of work by Eugène Henri Paul Gauguin. Money generated will be used to buy teddies for youngsters in Aleppo, Syria.

The retired teacher said he was moved by a news item showing a little girl from a refugee camp.

He said: “She was holding on to her toy like her life depended on it, and like there was nothing else that was worth holding on to.

“That image was very difficult for me to look at, but it made one thing absolutely clear to me: the children from Aleppo must have a reason to hold on to, to hope, and to make it through this dreadful conflict. And if toys can achieve this, then why can’t we try to make sure that every child or at least some of them, that has been in a conflict zone has its own toy?”

Jam is hoping some of his artist friends will join him in auctioning their work and that the fundraising sale will become an annual event.

He said: “We are hoping that for next year we will have our own dedicated auctioning website, and this way, we will eliminate the commission charged by eBay, and use more money for buying toys.”

The work can be searched for by typing Artists 4 Children in Refugee Camps into eBay.

Jam is also offering the auction winners a vegan meal with him at his home.