Inquest hears tale of horror bike crash which killed 28-year-old

It was “a miracle” no-one else died in an horror crash which killed a young motorbike enthusiast, an inquest heard.

Coroner Claire Hammond heard hotel worker Robert Symonowicz, of Grange Avenue, Preston, was speeding at more than 80mph on 30mph London Road when he was killed on July 3, 2016.

A post-mortem showed Polish-born Mr Symonowicz died of multiple injuries with the cause of death given as a road traffic collision at Preston Coroner’s Court yesterday.

PC Robert Barton, of Lancashire Police’s collision investigation unit, told the inquest that based on at-the-scene evidence and CCTV footage from a nearby fast food outlet, Mr Symonowicz was travelling at an average of 82mph.

As Mr Symonowicz moved from lane one to lane two, he had undertaken an Audi S5 before crashing into a BMW which had pulled out from adjacent Salmon Street.

PC Barton said it was “highly probable” neither driver could see each other and due to Mr Symonowicz’s excess speed the crash was “inevitable”.

A toxicology report revealed no drugs or alcohol in the 28-year-old’s system and PC Barton admitted: “If he had been travelling at 30mph or even 40mph this crash would have been avoided.”

Coroner Hammond said: “Robert was travelling at nearly three times the speed limit and put not only his own but other lives at risk.

“Although you have heard this crash was caused by Robert’s excess speed, I know that will not take away any grief and I offer my deepest condolences.”

Robert’s partner Hayley Salisbury said in a statement that Robert loved riding his bike so much that he would ask her to follow him to the shops in the car so that he could still ride his bike and have somewhere to put the shopping.

In a statement from his family days after the crash, they said: "Robert Symonowicz has sadly been taken from us at 28-years-old. "We are devastated at this loss as we believe that Robert still had so much to give in life. "He was much loved by all who knew him, both his family and friends here in Poland and his many friends and work colleagues in the UK.

“Robert was always hard working and loved nothing more than joking around with his friends and making them laugh. “He worked in the hotel industry and was a keen runner who enjoyed competing in races.

“He will always be in our hearts.”