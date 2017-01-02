‘Inexperienced’ driver filmed driving down wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic

A driver performing a dangerous manoeuvre has been reported to the courts after being filmed by police.

The ‘inexperienced’ driver was filmed driving down Brockholes Brow in Preston before moving onto the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: “Driver just performed THIS in front of a marked patrol car in Preston. There are no words! Reported to the courts for offences.

“Inexperienced driver got confused on lanes and thought they were in a restricted lane, hence indicating and moving over.”