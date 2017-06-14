Huge food drop-off at Preston food bank

The leader of Preston’s Salavation Army says he has been “blown away” by the response to their appeal to fill its food banks.
Captain Alex Cadogan admitted a huge number of donations had come in - including two transit van loads from the Muslim community - after the centre revealed it was “days from running out” last week.
The huge delivery was made yesterday afternoon with Alex describing it as “incredible”.
“We just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has responded to our appeal,” he said.
“This will be a huge help to us over the summer months, which is traditional a very difficult period. This is the time when our supplies dip and demand rises.”
Ilyas Esmail, one of the Muslims to organise the food drop off, said: “We had a fantastic response and we’re just glad to be able to be able to help the food bank at a difficult time.
“Hopefully we’ll be dropping off more soon.”