How a lawnmower is making a home for wild birds

A giant mower will help to clear the way for declining bird species at Brockholes nature reserve in Preston.

The mower is towed by a quad bike meaning it can get into areas of the Lancashire Wildlife Trust reserve that have proved problematic in the past.

Funded by the Lancashire Environmental fund and the Friends of Brockholes Nature Reserve, the £6,720 mower will be great for lapwing and redshank - two of the priority species which are concerning Wildlife Trust officers. Andy Rowett, fund manager, said: “Specialist kit like flail mowers are vital to manage habitat for the diverse wildflower meadows and birdlife at Brockholes.”