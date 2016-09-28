Hospice’s popular Bark in the Park returns to Preston

Families and their four-legged friends are set to enjoy a host of attractions at a Preston charity’s popular Bark in the Park fun day this weekend.

Organised by St Catherine’s Hospice, the event takes place from 10am until 4.30pm at Avenham Park on Saturday, featuring a host of dog-friendly challenges.

These include a sponsored dog walk, agility and obedience displays, pet-friendly stalls, funfair and doggy talent show.

The annual event welcomes a host of new attractions too, including a Breeders’ Village, displays from the talented Manchester prison dogs, and a Dog Problem Solving Session.

The Lostock Hall hospice has teamed up with Preston Agility Dogs (PADs), Dogtastic dog trainers and Preston City Council to host the family fun day, which will also have a bouncy castle and donkey rides for the children.

St Catherine’s fundraiser, Emma Jacovelli, said: “This is our fifth annual Bark in the Park and we’re excited to introduce some new attractions this year, as well as bringing back the popular elements such as the agility displays and talent show, with prizes for the Waggiest Tail, Most Adorable Puppy and more.

“The sponsored walk is the main event, taking in both sides of the River Ribble with great views. It’s two and a half miles, setting off at noon, and registration is £3 per dog in advance, or £5 on the day.

“And The Mill Outside – the outside catering arm of The Mill café in the grounds of St Catherine’s Hospice – will be cooking up a tasty barbecue. There’s something for everyone!

Walkers are encouraged to generate further funds for the hospice by getting sponsored to take part. Sign up now by visiting www.stcatherines.co.uk or calling 01772 629171.