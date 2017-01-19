Hospice project cashes in thanks to bank staff

Barclay’s staff have shown that St Catherine’s Hospice can really bank on their support, after helping to raise more than £21,000 in the last year, on top of volunteering their time at the charity’s events.

Employees from the bank’s branches in Fishergate and Moor Park in Preston, and the Leyland branch, have backed the Lostock Hall charity in numerous ways over the past three years – raising an astounding £83,000 in total thanks to their own efforts and match-funding from the bank.

They have also lent a hand at various fundraising events running a tombola and coconut shy and working in the catering tent at the Summer Ball, Yellow Day and Christmas Festival.

Emma Jacovelli, fundraiser at St Catherine’s, said: “The lengths that Barclay’s staff go to in support of the hospice is really remarkable.

"Not only do they raise money which the bank then match-funds, but they also volunteer their time to help out at events as well.

“Staff have really shown an interest in learning about the care provided by St Catherine’s, so they’ve visited the hospice to see first-hand how their fundraising and charitable support really helps to make a difference to local people facing life-shortening illnesses.

“We are so grateful for everything they have done for us, and look forward to working with them more in the near future. We have lots of exciting events planned this year, from our Moonlight and Memories Walk to an abseil, bike ride, and obstacle course challenge, so there are plenty of opportunities for staff to get involved by volunteering - or even taking part themselves!”