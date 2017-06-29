Hesketh Bank GP to move into portable cabin

Thousands of patients will see their local GP surgery moved into a portable cabin next week.

Viran Medical Centre in Hesketh Bank has been serving the area for 27 years but its lease runs out today.

Viran Medical Centre in Hesketh Bank

And with nowhere permanent for the practice to move into, residents will now see their GP in the car park of Tarleton Health Centre - one mile away.

The “state of the art medical grade unit” will be run by Beacon Primary Care on a 12 month contract from July 3 after Viran’s GP Dr Mark Hindle said the change wasn’t something he was able to commit to.

And Lynn Crompton, patient participation group chairman for the centre, said: “Patients have been forced to accept temporary accommodation in Tarleton. The absolute long term aim of the 2,400 patients is that a permanent surgery in Hesketh Bank should be found.”

Viran patients will automatically be registered with Beacon Primary Care when it opens on July 3.

A spokesperson from NHS West Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “The provider of Viran Medical Centre gave notice on its contract earlier this year. Since then, the CCG and NHS England have been working together to find a solution so patient care can continue locally. After reviewing several options, the temporary mobile unit was identified as the most suitable temporary solution which is nearby to the previous location. As commissioners, we have worked with the existing team at Viran, the Patient Participation Group, patients, local councillors and MP, along with other stakeholders. We will continue to do this as we start to identify a permanent arrangement in the near future. The dedicated patient helpline remains open to welcome any queries from patients.”