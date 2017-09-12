Have a go.........at Ballroom Dancing

Have your say

Strictly Come Dancing has returned to our screens so if you ever fancied a whirl on the dancefloor, here is a guide to how you can and where in Lancashire

Why: Dancing is a great workout, from waltz to tango, every muscle in your body is working and no matter what your fitness level.

No matter what your current fitness level, ballroom dancing is a great way to exercise without actually feeling like you're working out.

Anyone is made to feel welcome beginners to experts.

How to dance: Learn a few basic steps at home, learn the box step.

Attend a ballroom dance class and listen to ballroom music.

Benefits: Dancing helps improve your coordination, is a great way to socialise and the workout isn’t just physical but a mental exercise as well.

Dancing is also a great boost to confidence and can help with low self-esteem.

There’s something highly relaxing about ballroom dancing and you lose yourself in the music and movements.

Where

Paula Boscott School of Dance, Garstang

Teachers have 70 years combined experience offering classes in ballroom and Latin http://www.paulaboscottschoolofdance.co.uk

Dancers, Preston

Dancers hs been running in Preston for more than 30 years. Beginners to advanced levels welcome https://dancers-preston.co.uk/

Reeders Dance School, Preston

Whatever kind of ability or experience with dancing you have, we have lessons available for beginners, intermediate, improvers and advanced. http://www.reedersdance.co.uk

Ludas Dance, Lancaster

Open to anyone of any age or any ability too in a warm and welcoming environment

https://ludusdance.org/dance-classes-and-space-hire/adult-dance-classes