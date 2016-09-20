UPDATE: Explosion at recycling centre was ‘rare decompression event’

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion at a Preston recycling centre.

Police and fire officers were contacted at 9.30am by Grimsargh residents about a loud bang from the direction of Recycling Lives off Longridge Road.

One person claimed the noise was so loud it knocked a clock off the wall.

Firefighters attended the Recycling Lives site to carry out checks and were told a gas canister exploded in a car being crushed.

A company spokesman said: “We’ve had a decompression event at our main site. Such events are rare. We have not had any reports of anyone being injured.

“The safety of our staff, visitors, and members of the general public is of paramount importance to us. We have implemented our procedures and are conducting a thorough internal investigation into this matter.”

A statement will be released once an investigation has concluded. Anyone who is concerned or wants to give information should call 01772 654321.