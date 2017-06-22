George Formby film-makers prepare to shoot in Preston

Preston will be the location for a new film about ukulele star George Formby and his fiancee.

‘Formby’s Lost Love’ explores the story of how Formby’s sweetheart Pat Howson was widowed just days after their engagement.

The film is set to be shot by independent company Preston Movie Makers with locations including city centre jewellers Thomas Yates.

And writer of the story Andrew Atkinson, from Preston, hopes filming will begin soon.

“We’re having a meeting tonight to discuss when is the earliest we can start filming,” 59-year-old Andrew said.

“We have visited the Georgian Mansion; the house that George and Pat lived at in Penwortham, and other film locations and we grateful to David Rhodes for letting us use the jewellers.

Emily Duroe, from Garstang is set to star as George Formby's fiancee in a new film.

“Now it’s just a case of getting everything ready to start filming.”

Andrew says Wigan-born film star George Formby got engaged to religious education teacher Pat, in December 1960, following the death of his wife Beryl.

The ‘When I’m Cleaning Windows’ singer, 56, planned to marry Pat in March 1961 at St Francis Church Chapel, Goosnargh.

But only eight days after their engagement, Formby suffered a heart attack at Pat’s home in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, and was taken to St Joseph’s Hospital in Preston.

Film star George Formby and his fiancee Pat Howson in the 1940s.

On March 6, with Pat sat at his bedside, he suffered a fatal heart attack, and died, aged 56.

Pat Howson, who bequeathed £2.25m in Formby’s will, died of ovarian cancer in 1971, aged 46.

Emily Duroe from Garstang is to play the role of Pat Howson and Mike Warren from Sheffield will play George Formby.

The film is scheduled for release in 2018.

