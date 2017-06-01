Fund for injured rugby player Billy Woof tops £25k

A fund set up to help former Preston Grasshoppers rugby player Billy Woof, who had his lower leg amputated after an accident during a play-off match, has topped £25,000.

Woof, now playing for Birkenhead Park, suffered a dislocated knee playing against Penrith last month, and after complications the lower half of his leg had to be amputated.

The rugby world has rallied round to help with financial as well as moral support.

Argentinian captain Juan Fernando Lobbe took to twitter to send a personal video message of support.

The Pumas skipper sent his “positive energy and good vibes”.

Woof left Preston to join Birkenhead Park in February, but still has plenty of friends at the Lightoot Green club.

His former club has also declared that he will always be part of the Preston Grasshoppers family.

Hoppers’ official Ken Moore added: “Billy was very popular at the club and the news is very sad and has come as a shock.”