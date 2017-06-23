Fun at blue light open day

An emergency service open day at Preston Fire Station has been hailed “a huge success”.

Up to 3,000 people attended the event last weekend, which featured paramedics, police, mountain rescue teams and blood bikers as well as firefighters.

Preston Fire Station hosted an emergency services open day. Connor and Katie Heath try out Frank Fitzgerald's Blood Service motorbike. PIC BY ROB LOCK 18-6-2017

Attractions included a bouncy castle, trampolines, a train and a rock climbing wall as well as a variety of stalls.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue also gave demonstrations such as why not to put water on a hot oil fire, a rescue from a burning building and a rescue from a car crash.

Watch Manager Mark Woodward said: “The feedback we had has been fantastic. People came out in their thousands and we’re really grateful for the messages of support we’ve had.”

Thousands of pounds was raised on the day for charities including The Firefighters Charity, Little Ted’s Room and Our Blue Light.