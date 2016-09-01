War veteran, 96, burgled on his birthday

A 96-year-old war veteran’s home was raided as he celebrated his birthday.

Police were called around 2pm on Sunday, following reports of a burglary in Black Bull Lane, Fulwood.

Officers said between 1.30pm and 1.55pm, a man approached the property close to Fulwood Leisure Centre.

He smashed through a rear window and searched the home before taking an Ipad and mobile phone.

The man then left the area, running up Black Bull Lane onto Queens Drive.

At the time of the offence the victim was out celebrating his birthday with family.

The suspect is described as white with a tanned complexion, in his mid-20s, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with cropped hair and stubble. He was wearing a pale blue long sleeved shirt, pale blue slim fit jeans and trainers. He was also carrying a small rucksack.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Richard Shires, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are appealing for information after a burglary at a property in Fulwood, Preston.

“This crime was all the more shameful given the homeowner, a 96-year-old war veteran, had been out celebrating his birthday with friends and family at the time of the offence.

“We are keen to trace the offender and have released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises this man to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1611374.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.