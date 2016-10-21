Rape investigation after woman found unconscious

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was found unconscious in Fulwood.

Police were called at shortly before 4am today (Friday, October 21) to a house in Barnacre Close, Fulwood after reports of concern for welfare of a 23 year old woman.

Officers attended and the woman was found unconscious near the house.

This morning police had taped off a path and some woodland off Sherwood Way, next to Barnacre Close.

At this stage police believe the woman has been sexually assaulted. She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital where she remains.

A 23 year old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in custody.

A force spokesman said: “The investigation remains at a very early stage and inquiries are on-going.”