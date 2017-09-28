Preston Grasshoppers' match day parking woes resolved

Lingering concerns over how Preston’s rugby union team will cope with losing its main overflow car parking facilities have been eased.

Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club, based in Lightfoot Green on Lightfoot Green Lane, confirmed to the Post that it has an arrangement in place to cope with the loss of spots that will come as a result of plans for a 74-bed care home that is being built on the southern area of the site.

The current overflow car park

A spokesperson for Preston Grasshoppers said: “We will be using existing land north of pitch one - our main pitch - as well as pitch two to accommodate 100 or so cars if needed.

“It will require stewarding to make sure cars are parked properly. We don’t envisage it being a problem.

“We also still have 100 spaces at the front of the club for day to day use.”

The news comes after planning agents behind the two storey care home withdrew the planning application last week over potential confusion between the boundaries of the site and the rugby club.

The application was resubmitted to Preston City Council on Monday (September 25) .