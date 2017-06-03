Police ‘could probe’ fake ticket applications to Manchester gig

Police could investigate some of the 10,000 people who applied for free tickets to the One Love Manchester gig despite not being at Ariana Grande’s targeted concert.

Ticketmaster set aside tickets for the 14,200 people who were at the Manchester Arena concert, but more than 25,000 people applied to this weekend’s event being held to raise funds for the 22 victims of the terror attack.

Now a chief superintendent at Greater Manchester Police has said it is working with the promoter to see what action could be brought against those who made “unscrupulous applications”, the Daily Mirror said.

Stuart Ellison said: “That is a matter we are exploring with the promoter. These lines are being worked through with the promoter.”

The paper added it was unclear what offence had been committed by those making false claims for tickets.

When asked about the likelihood of prosecutions, the officer said: “Without going into each one on merit, I can’t answer that.”

The £40 tickets to Sunday’s charity show at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground were snapped up in less than 20 minutes when they went on sale earlier this week.

Other fans have reported issues getting hold of tickets despite being at the original gig.

Jade Gilder, 25, of Fulwood, Preston, said she had attended with her 13-year-old sister Nicole and her mum Angela after being given tickets for Christmas. Her mum had bought them via resale site GetMeIn after the gig sold out.

Jade said her attempts to claim tickets for the new gig had been unsuccessful, and she thinks the person who sold them via GetMeIn may have claimed them instead.