One last ride for the White Helmets team

The Preston Military Show will mark the end of the British Army’s flagship motorcycle display team
Taking place on Saturday September 16, the White Helmets - also known as the Royal Signals Motorcycle Display Team - will perform for the last time at the show at Fulwood Barracks on Watling Street Road.
With gates opening at 11:30am and free entry, residents can come along to enjoy bike show as well as the range of military vehicles and music on display.
The 90-year-old bike team are being disbanded as part of the Royal Signals commitment to its modern day role with cutting edge digital technology and cyber warfare.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.