Preston Bus has launched a new speedier service for commuters, linking an employment area to the bus station.

The firm has started a No.5 route from Oliver’s Place and Pittman Way, Fulwood, to the bus station on weekday evenings.

There will initially be three journeys at 4.35pm, 5.05pm and 5.35pm on weekdays to provide quicker trips to the city centre from North Preston Employment Area.

The service will then expand in March and include a link to Longsands.