Commuters set for eight more days of traffic delays

Sewage works giving commuters in the north of Preston traffic nightmares is set to continue for another eight days.

The digging up of Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood was due to be completed in August but a technical director has said “ground conditions” has caused delays in the work.

The temporary traffic lights being used to direct traffic around the work also broke on Wednesday morning giving drivers a further headache with many already complaining the delays were making them late for work.

Queues tailed back as far as the Guild Merchant roundabout and carried on until the roundabout leading to the A6 but technical director at Charles Church (Persimmon Homes), who are carrying out the work, says the lights may have been tampered with.

Kevin Farrington said: “Our contractor reports the lights appear to have sustained some damage overnight, resulting in the problem. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to local people and would appeal to anyone witnessing equipment being tampered with to report such incidents to the authorities.

“Initial utility works at this site were completed ahead of schedule. However ground conditions caused a slight delay in the sewer works, with these due to complete on September 16.

“We thank local residents for their patience and assure them we are doing all we can to minimise disruption to the community while work is ongoing.”