Broken traffic lights causing commuter chaos

Traffic lights and heavy traffic are causing commuters huge delays in Preston this morning.

The chaos is happening outside Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Club on Lightfoot Lane in Fulwood where a set of temporary traffic lights have broken down.

Lancashire Police officers arrived at the scene at around 7.45am and are now directing traffic as queues sprawl towards the roundabout leading to the A6 and the Guild Merchant roundabout.

The route was already a hugely busy route for traffic before the introduction of the lights for roadworks but standstill traffic has been the norm since their introduction a few days ago.