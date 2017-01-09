BREAKING: One of Preston’s busiest roads set to temporarily close

One of the busiest roads in Preston is set to be temporarily closed as part of work on a new road and a new housing development.

A section of Eastway, in Fulwood, will be closed over the weekend of February 11-12, for surfacing work on the new roundabout at the junction with Longfield.

The closure will affect the section of Eastway from the Ibis/Phantom Winger roundabout to the D’Urton Lane roundabout, from 7:30am on Saturday, February 11 to 7:30pm on Sunday, February 12.

A signed diversion will be in place, taking drivers along Sharoe Green Lane and Sherwood Way.

Temporary traffic lights are already in operation in this area, as part of the roundabout work.

A spokesperson for the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal said: “This work is taking place as part of our long term City Deal plans which will help people get around and bring new homes and jobs to the area.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is carried out. We’re working hard to keep the disruption to a minimum, but please allow more time if you’re travelling in this area.”

Work will also be carried out in this area as part of the construction of the new bypass.

From Monday, January 16, access to D’Urton Lane in Broughton from the A6 will be blocked off.

Electricity North West will be carrying out work at the A6 end of D’Urton Lane. Drivers wanting to access D’Urton Lane will need to use the Eastway roundabout end during this time. Access for cyclists and pedestrians will remain during this work.

This closure has been planned to coincide with construction work on the new roundabout on Eastway, to reduce rat-running along the lane.

From early February, access to D’Urton Lane will be switched - with access only from the A6, and the Eastway end blocked off. This is to allow for work to provide sewers for the new Persimmon Homes development at Highrigg.

Temporary traffic signals will be in use for part of this work. Access for cyclists and pedestrians will also remain during this work.

Letters are being delivered to residents affected by the work, to make them aware of these changes on D’Urton Lane.

The closure of D’Urton Lane to through-traffic will be permanent. Once the bypass opens, a new junction will be created to access D’Urton Lane via the new road - reducing vehicle numbers along the lane.