Friends press ahead with plans to transform Fulwood park

A group of neighbours looking to transform a Preston play park are stepping up their fundraising to help the project.

The Friends of Conway Park are holding their first fundraising event of the year with a ladies fashion show on Friday March 17.

In honour of fashion season, the ‘Colours Fashions Shows’ will feature a display of popular high street brands.

The ladies-only event will be held at St Martin’s Parish Hall, Broadway in Fulwood with a catwalk show from 7.30pm, followed with a pop-up shop.

There will also be light refreshments and raffle prizes on offer.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The Friends of Conway Park are working with the City Council with the aim to improve the children’s play area, as well as create better pathways around Conway Park and through the Sharoe Brook valley.

“This is so the whole community, from mums with pushchairs to the elderly can have safe access to a wonderful park and nature trail.”

The campaigners are also inviting anyone with raffle prizes for the night to get in touch

The residents’ group has been driving a bid to transform the area, working with a host of local partners including Cadley Football Club, to help draw up a blueprint for the park.

The plans, by landscape architects at Preston Council, include adventure play equipment, new fitness equipment and events area with new safer pathways and surfaces and a new wildflower and meadow walk.

Tickets are £5 and must be bought in advance. Email friendsofconwaypark@gmail.com or call Kay on 01772 774077