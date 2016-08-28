Flat fall investigation continues

Detectives are continuing to investigate an incident in Preston where a woman apparently fell from a block of flats.

Emergency services were called to Sandown Court in Avenham at shortly before 8am on Friday (August 26) after a 25-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after falling from an 8th floor apartment.

She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

The incident is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 29-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has today been bailed to September 26.

Det Supt Andy Murphy, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident in Preston where a woman appeared to fall from a block of flats.

“At this moment in time, the woman is in a critical condition in hospital, with serious leg and hip injuries.

“We would like to reassure the public and have increased patrols in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 287 of August 26.