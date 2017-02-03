Fishergate bollard sent tumbling into the road AGAIN

One of Preston's Fishergate bollards has been knocked over again in the latest of a series of incidents involving the unfortunate traffic control system.

Police received reports that the bollard had been knocked from its perch at around 7.50am by a white van.

The bollard which sits at the junction of Fishergate and Butler Street was knocked into the road.

Several drivers have had run-ins with the controversial bollards with drivers involved in incidents in August and October last year.

Drivers are reporting chaotic driving conditions around the area.