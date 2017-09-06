Firefighters tackle suspected arson attack in Preston

An investigation is underway following a suspected arson attack in Preston.
Two fire crews from Preston fire station were called to Manor House Lane at around 9.30pm to reports that a derelict caravan at the side of the road had been deliberately set alight.
Firefighters remained at the scene for around 40 minutes. There were no casualties.
Police were notified and an investigation into the suspected arson is currently ongoing.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.