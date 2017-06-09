Fire starts in Preston shed after hot oil left on propane gas burner

A fire started in a garden shed after a woman is believed to have left cooking oil unattended on a propane gas burner, say fire services.

Crews from Preston were alerted to the incident at around 9pm via a 999 call from the owner of the property on Deepdale Road.

Firefighters used a ground monitor to put out the fire which allowed crews to keep a safe distance from the cylinders.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "We believe a lady was in her shed and left a pan with oil cooking on a propane gas burner.

"We used a ground monitor to extinguish the fire due to the potential danger of the propane gas cylinders.

"We would advise people not to leave heated oil unattended and to be particularity careful when using propane gas cylinders as a heat source."

Nobody was injured during the incident.