Fire engines have tonight been called to an address in Preston to deal with a blaze.

The fire broke out in a semi-detached home on Burnslack Road, just off Ribbleton Hall Drive.

Two engines were called out just after 7.45pm this evening.

Wearing breathing gear, crews from Preston used a hosereel and jet to put the fire out.

There were no casualties at the scene.

A spokesman for the fire service said they were looking into the cause of the blaze.