Family of ‘superhero’ Ric Clark vow to keep legacy alive on anniversary of his death

The family of “inspirational superhero” Ric Clark say they want to mark the first anniversary of his death by keeping his fundraising legacy alive.

Today marks one year since the 35-year-old dad of two died and his family say he will never be forgotten.

John Farnden and Ric Clark

They will visit St Catherine’s Hospice this afternoon to pay their respects before his wife Leoni picks up their two children Oscar, 8, and Sidney, 6, from school to lay flowers at his gravestone.

Ric’s tireless fundraising inspired his family to take on various charity challenges this year, something his father-in-law John Farnden says will always continue.

“He wasn’t just my son-in-law, he was my mate,” John said. “He was a superhero right up until the end and is my inspiration.”

John raised £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation when he cycled from London to Paris in July and now wants to raise more by taking on another mammoth ride.

Ric Clark with his kids after his stomach operation

“I’m cycling 350 miles from Paris to Geneva in July on Ric’s bike,” said John, from Fulwood. “I never thought at 63 I’d be doing two cycling challenges in a year but Ric has inspired me.”

Ric died on December 16, 2015 after being diagnosed with incurable cancer. He had written a column for the Evening Post detailing his battle with cancer and his determination to hang on to his sense of humour while raising cash for charity.

John said: “It’s been a difficult year but Leoni has been brilliant and the boys are really strong characters. They will never forget him, every picture they draw always includes their daddy and always visit his memorial on Father’s Day and his birthday to hug the headstone.

“We will always keep his legacy alive.”